Kikau and Koroisau nominated for Team of the Year

Two Fijians have been nominated for the NRL’s Dally M Team of the Year.

Fiji Bati and Panthers duo, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau have been shortlisted for the positional awards that will make up the team.

A list of 40 players have been named across the nine positions.

Koroisau will be in contention for the hooker’s position alongside Storm duo, Harry Grant and Brandon Smith as well as South Sydney’s, Damien Cook.

In the second-rower position, Kikau is on the run against Tongan and Rooster’s powerhouse, Sitili Tupouniua, Kiwi and Eels lock, Isiah Papali’i and Manly’s Haumole Olakau’atu.

The members of the Team of the Year will be announced tonight.

Meanwhile, the grand-final showdown between the Panthers and the Rabbitohs kicks-off on Sunday at 8.30pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]