COVID-19
Rugby League

Kikau and Koroisau in Pathers best 17

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 6:44 am

Fiji Bati duo Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau are listed in the Panther’s possible best 17 for the 2022 season.

The Panthers have maintained some of its core players from the winning squad last season with certain key changes also made.

Stephen Crichton will return to his position on the center with grand-final duo, Matt Burton and Paul Momirovski moving to other clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

Izack Tago is Crichton’s likely pair.

The Panthers open the NRL season at home to the Manly Sea Eagles followed by an away match with the Dragons.

After this, it will host the Knights and then the Rabbitohs.

[Source: NRL.com]

 

 

