Kikau and Koroisau guides Panthers to victory

Fiji Bati forwards Viliame Kikau and Apisau Koroisau were instrumental in the Penrith Panthers 32-28 win over Saint George Illawarra Dragons in their NRL clash last night.

Both players scored a try each in the match.

It was a barnstorming second-half display from Kikau that again fired Penrith to victory following on from his heroics against defending champions the Roosters.

Article continues after advertisement

The explosive Bati second-rower steamrolled in for a crucial try in the 68th minute when the Panthers were losing by 10.

Koroisau opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the match.

Bati center Brayden Wiliame also scored for the Dragons.

In other NRL results, the Broncos beat Rabbitohs, 22-18 while Cowboys defeated Bulldogs 24-16.

Three games will be played today with the Warriors meeting the Raiders at 4 pm, the Roosters host the Sea Eagles at 6:30 pm and the Sharks play the Storm at 8:35 pm.