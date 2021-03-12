Keary magic and Morris hat-trick as Roosters thump Tigers

A masterful performance from Roosters half-back Luke Keary and a combined five tries from Brett Morris and James Tedesco have helped the Roosters to a 40-6 win over Wests Tigers.

The Tigers’ left edge defence of Joey Leilua, Luke Brooks and Luciano Leilua was repeatedly pulled apart by Keary and Tedesco in particular as the halfback set up three tries while Morris scored three and Tedesco a brace.

A couple of half-breaks from promising Tigers fullback Daine Laurie had helped the home side exert some early pressure but as they do so often the Roosters absorbed it and went down the other end and scored at the first opportunity, with a lovely Morris chip infield landing in Tedesco’s breadbasket.

Morris had one of his own not too long after when he got into space on the right flank and easily accounted for Laurie one-on-one to make it 12-nil after 15 minutes.

A second opportunistic dummy-half try in as many games for Jacob Liddle got the Tigers on the board around the 20-minute mark but the Roosters pulled away once more when Sitili Tupouniua got one-on-one against Luke Brooks close to the line for an 18-6 half-time advantage.