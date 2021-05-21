Home

Rugby League

Kaufusi may miss State of Origin opener

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 4:44 pm
Felise Kaufusi [Source: Melbourne Storm]

Melbourne Storm forward Felise Kaufusi may miss the opening State of Origin match for Queensland after being charged with tripping.

The 29-year-old has been handed a grade-one offence for a 74th-minute incident last night involving Broncos hooker Jake Turpin.

NRL.com reports that due to two previous non-similar offences in the past two years, Kaufusi will miss one game irrespective of whether he submits an early guilty plea or unsuccessfully challenges the charge at the judiciary.

Article continues after advertisement

Kaufusi will only be free to play for Queensland if he can prove his innocence at the panel.

No other players were charged from the Storm’s 40-12 win over Brisbane last night.

There are two games tonight with Cowboys hosting Warriors at 8pm while Brayden Wiliame and Tariq Sims will feature for the Dragons against West Tigers 9:55pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

