Kativerata willing to continue

Fiji Bati RLWC interim coach Wise Kativerata

Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup interim coach Wise Kativerata is willing to stay on as a full-time mentor if given the opportunity.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kativerata believes it’ll be great for the sport if he’s based in Fiji.

Kativerata is a respected figure in the Fiji rugby league family after recruiting stars like Sisa Waqa, Semi Radradra, Suliasi Vunivalu, and Semi Valemei to play in the NRL.

His latest recruits were Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi.

He says he’ll never forget his first recruit Sisa Waqa because his late dad Eddie Waqa looked after Kativerata early in his career.

The 45-year-old adds he can stay on as Bati head coach but that’s if Joe Rabele decides to call it a day.

“If Joe says he’s retiring I will stand up and take the Fiji Bati coach for the next World Cup, it will make my job easy because I will be based in Fiji and I will do more recruit, there’ll be more Fiji kids playing in the NRL and I’m just waiting if they come and approach me I will grab it with both hands and do my best for the country.”

Kativerata was in Fiji when he was called to go to England and help the Bati at the World Cup after Rabele was hospitalized.