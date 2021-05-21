Home

Rugby League

Karawalevu praised by coaches

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:25 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has praised young gun Vuate Karawalevu for his incredible performance since being promoted into the Jersey Flegg Cup to play for the Roosters.

The former Naitasiri fullback and Kaiviti Silktails centre impressed Roosters coach panel by scoring a try in his debut match last two weeks.

Naiqama says he has achieved a lot on a short span of time which has displayed good athleticism and consistency.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know he’s dangerous with the ball every time he touches it and he obviously got to score one there, because of his physical presence and athleticism and we’re really proud of vuate and hopefully it’s the first of many more achievements”

An exciting opportunity still awaits young players like Karawalevu as the door is still open for selection to the Fiji Bati World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails will battle WV Magpies at 8pm at Ringrose Park in Sydney.

 

