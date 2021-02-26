Karawalevu learning from the best in rugby league

Securing a contract for an overseas club has been the ultimate goal of former Naitasiri fullback Vuate Karawalevu.

But after his contract for ACT Brumbies was turned down last year due to the pandemic, Karawalevu knew that he had to try something else.

Now the 19-year-old has secured a deal with NRL club the Sydney Roosters.

When opportunity came knocking on the Kadavu youngster’s door to join the Roosters, Karawalevu speaking to FBC Sports from Australia says he didn’t think twice.

“ACT Brumbies contract was turned down, but after a few months Sydney Roosters came along. But when God closes one door he opens another one.”

The 19-year-old hasn’t played rugby league before, but learning from some of the best including Wes Naiqama has been a blessing.

“Yes, it will be difficult changing from rugby union having not played a single game of league. But having the likes of our coach and Fiji Bati Captain Wes Naiqama has been a good learning experience for me.”

Karawalevu is also part of the Kaiviti Silktails squad that will feature in the Ron Massey Cup this year.

The Silktails will play their first match in Australia on the 20th of this month.