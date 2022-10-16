Kangaroos thrash Bati

[Photo: Rugby League World Cup 2021 / Twitter]

The Australia Kangaroos thrashed a depleted Vodafone Fiji Bati 42-8 in the Rugby League World Cup match.

Semi Valemei and Sunia Turuva scored for Fiji.

It took the Bati just three minutes before they got points on the board when they worked the short side on the fifth tackle with Sitiveni Moceidreke poking a little kick through the line from 15 meters out that was perfectly timed by Valemei for their first try.

Article continues after advertisement

🏉Fiji hit the front. Semi Valemei gets the first try of the game for Fiji as they take an early lead over Australia. #RLWC2021 | @fijirugbyleague | @BBCSport | #AUSFIJ pic.twitter.com/KfIvCAthOt — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 15, 2022

The defending champions, Australia, then slowly got their act together and managed to have a few repeated sets off the back of some rookie errors by Fiji.

The Kevin Naiqama captained side was finally punished for their errors in the 15th minute when Daly Cherry-Evans hit Jeremiah Nanai with a nice ball who then sliced through the line to score next to the posts.

Trailing 4-6, Fiji introduced Taniela Sadrugu who made a few off loads and was sound in defense as well while veteran Tui Kamikamica was instrumental in the middle for the side.

It was in the 23rd minute that Australia released ‘The Fox’, Josh Addo-Carr after some poor defensive read by Fiji and the flying winger sprinted 95 meters to score.

The Aussies struck again through Angus Crichton for at 18-4 at halftime.

Latrel Mitchell exposed the defense on the right edge just four minutes into the second spell as the Bati was caught out again.

Harry Grant extended Australia’s lead 30-4 just 10 minutes later after executing a 40-20 and also exposing some tired defenders.

Captain James Tedesco and Addo-Carr added other tries for the champs.

However, the Bati never gave up the fight and was rewarded with a try to Sunia Turuva in the 75th minute.

🇫🇯 How’s your touch, Sunia? It’s brilliant! Turuva uses his feet to round Tedesco and score Fiji’s second of the night.#RLWC2021 | @fijirugbyleague | @BBCSport | #AUSFIJ pic.twitter.com/TTbaN2amkT — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 15, 2022

Fiji’s next match will be against Italy next Sunday at 1:30am.

In another match this morning, England thrashed Samoa 60-6.