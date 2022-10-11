Kangaroos enter as World Cup favorites

[Source: Kangaroos/Twitter]

Rugby League World Cup title holders Australia will enter this year’s tournament as favorites to retain their crown.

However, they will face some challenges along the way, with Fiji posing the biggest threat in their pool, having selected one of their strongest sides, including Panthers premiership winners Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau.

Italy gave Kangaroos captain James Tedesco his first international representative opportunity in 2013 and will be hoping to unearth another superstar while giving plenty of home-grown talent a chance to shine.

Fiji faces Kangaroos in their first pool match at 6.30am on Sunday.