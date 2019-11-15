Kane Evans scores as Eels hold off Sea Eagles

Fiji Bati player Kane Evans scored for the Parramatta Eels as they managed to hold off the Sea Eagles 19-16 at Bankwest Stadium.

The Eels continued their unbeaten start to the season with a hard-fought win as another Fijian Maika Sivo moved into centre and delivered a perfect offload for Dylan Brown to score in the left corner.

With Reagan Campbell-Gillard leading the way in some fierce forward exchanges and Mitchell Moses calling the shots in style, the Eels raced to an 18-2 lead early in the second half before Manly launched their fightback.

Early on it was Moses’ kicking game which pinned Manly down and laid the foundation for Michael Jennings to open the scoring in the 31st minute.

On the stroke of half-time the Eels extended their lead to 12-2.

The Sea Eagles came back strongly in the second half for a fight back and Dylan Walker showed good strength to score as they were back within six but a Moses field goal in the 73rd minute gave the Eels a seven-point buffer.

Taufua produced a superb finish to grab his second try in the 77th minute and Reuben Garrick looked to have snatched victory for Manly in the final minute but the last pass from Tom Trbojevic was called forward.

The call was a tight one but in the end the Eels clung on for their fourth win on the trot – the first time since 1989 they have been unbeaten through the opening four rounds.

