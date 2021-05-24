Kamikamica stood down by Storm

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica has been stood down by the Melbourne Storm after being charged by Queensland Police over an alleged incident involving a woman outside a Brisbane hotel.

The Storm upon receiving the charges on Thursday afternoon relayed the news to the NRL integrity unit.

In a statement, the Storm stated that due to the seriousness of the allegations, the club has decided to stand down Kamikamica.

The Taveuni man is yet to enter a plea.

The club will not make further comments until it has been advised of Kamikamica’s plea and conducted further inquiries.

According to a Queensland Police statement, the woman involved was not known to the 27-year-old.

Police in the statement have alleged, Kamikamica assaulted a 30-year-old woman, who was not known to him, outside an Ann Street business.

On Thursday, he was issued with a Notice to Appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 10, 2022.”

Kamikamica has made 55 NRL appearances for the Storm since making his debut in 2017, while he’s also represented Fiji on 12 occasions.

[Source: nine.com.au]