Rugby League

Kamikamica scores lone try in Storm’s win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 8:11 am

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica scored the lone try for the Melbourne Storm as they defeated Cronulla Sharks 12-10 in their NRL match last night.

The Sharks led 10-4 when captain Wade Graham limped from the field with a foot injury in the 67th minute just after forward Billy Magoulias had scored the first try of the game midway through the second half but they couldn’t hang on.

Poor discipline in the dying stages of the match cost Cronulla dearly, with the home team conceding five penalties and making four errors in the 19 minutes after five-eighth Shaun Johnson converted Magoulias’s try.

Article continues after advertisement

Storm prop Kamikamica charged over off a Smith dummy-half pass to level the scores after a penalty near the Cronulla line and the Storm skipper kicked the simplest of penalty goals following a 76th-minute strip by William Kennedy for the win.

In other results, the Raiders defeated the Warriors 20-6 and Manly beat Roosters 9-8.

There are two games today with West Tigers playing the Knights at 5:05 pm and Titans meet Eels at 7:15 pm.

You can watch the Tigers/Knights match LIVE on FBC Sports at 5 pm.

[Source:nrl.com]

