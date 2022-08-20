Kamikamica scores in Storm’s record win

[Source: Nrl.com]

Fiji Bati and Storm forward Tui Kamikamica scored a try as the Melbourne based side ran in 10 tries in a record 60-12 win over Broncos last night.

Kamikamica was later pulled out of the game, after a sustaining an injury on his back.

Broncos was able to Storm in the opening minutes of the game, with a 6-all draw.

Article continues after advertisement

After 40 minutes, Melbourne laid the platform for victory with tries to Young Tonumaipea, Kamikamica, David Nofoaluma and Cameron Munster, all of which were converted by Nick Meaney, for a 24-6 lead at the break.

Powerhouse centre Justin Olam then capped off a fine game, which included 132 metres, with a double, before Kiwi internationals Jahrome Hughes and Nelson Asofa-Solomona took Melbourne past the 50 mark.

In another match, Cowboys thumped Warriors 48-3.