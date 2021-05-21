Kamikamica scores as Storm thumps Broncos

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica scored a try as Storm thumped Brisbane Broncos 40-12 at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Kamikamica scored the second try of the match as the Storm led 16-0 at half-time.

But Nicho Hynes quickly buried any hope of a Brisbane fightback as Melbourne scored twice in the first four minutes after the break.

Article continues after advertisement

George Jennings scored in the 42nd minute after David Mead fumbled a terrible offload by Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Moments later Hynes cut through the defense to put Cooper Johns across for his first NRL try and a 28-nil lead.

Hynes crossed for his four-pointer in the 53rd minute.

Head Coach Craig Bellamy said the win was set up by Melbourne’s first-half defense where they repelled multiple Brisbane attacks.

There will be two matches today, between Cowboys and Warriors at 8 pm, while West Tigers will take on Dragons at 9.55 pm.