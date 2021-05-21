Rugby League
Kamikamica scores as Storm thumps Broncos
May 28, 2021 4:33 am
Fiji Bati and Storm forward Tui Kamikamica
Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica scored a try as Storm thumped Brisbane Broncos 40-12 at Suncorp Stadium last night.
Kamikamica scored the second try of the match as the Storm led 16-0 at half-time.
But Nicho Hynes quickly buried any hope of a Brisbane fightback as Melbourne scored twice in the first four minutes after the break.
George Jennings scored in the 42nd minute after David Mead fumbled a terrible offload by Tevita Pangai Jnr.
Moments later Hynes cut through the defense to put Cooper Johns across for his first NRL try and a 28-nil lead.
Hynes crossed for his four-pointer in the 53rd minute.
Head Coach Craig Bellamy said the win was set up by Melbourne’s first-half defense where they repelled multiple Brisbane attacks.
There will be two matches today, between Cowboys and Warriors at 8 pm, while West Tigers will take on Dragons at 9.55 pm.