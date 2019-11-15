Kamikamica ruled out for Storm

Fiji Bati and Storm prop Tui Kamikamica has been ruled out for Saturday’s NRL clash with the Raiders.

According to the Storm’s assistant coach Jason Ryles, Kamikamica was expected to be fit for Saturday’s matchup.

But Kamikamica’s name has not been included in the Storm’s match-day squad and this means the Taveuni man has not recovered from a back injury.

Meanwhile, all the four players with links to Fiji will run out for the Eels tomorrow against the Broncos.

Maika Sivo takes his place on the wing with Waqa Blake named as one of the centers while former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard is one of the starting prop and Kane Evans will come off the bench.

The NRL resumes tomorrow with the Eels playing the Broncos at 9:50pm.