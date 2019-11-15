Kamikamica out

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica has been ruled out of the NRL grand final today.

With hours away before kick-off, the Taveuni man will not be part of today’s final after missing several weeks with an ankle injury.

Kamikamica was earlier on the reserves, however, Head Coach Graig Bellamy is sticking with the same 17 that beat the Raiders last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Ryley Jacks is the other player to drop off the extended bench and Tom Eisenhuth could be considered for a call-up pending fitness.

Utility Nicho Hynes may be the unlucky man to drop out if Bellamy opts for a power-packed interchange.

The Storm boasts 34 games of grand final experience, compared with three for the Panthers.

The NRL grand final between the Storm and Panthers kicks off at 8:30 tonight.

You can catch all the LIVE action on FBC Sports Channel.