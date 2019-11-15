Kamikamica named co-captain of Melbourne Storm nines team

Fijian born Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica has been named co-captain of the Melbourne Storm nines team.

The side will be playing in the 2020 National Rugby League Nines in Perth this weekend.

Kamikamica who grew up in Somosomo, Taveuni says he is honoured to be co-captain, adding it will give him a good challenge in preparation for the upcoming 2020 NRL season.

“If we are going to play some long minutes it’s going to give us more confidence to play in the NRL season so I reckon our level of skill is going to be up there.”

Other players named in the squad are Cameron Munster and Sandor Earl with remaining names to be confirmed by this evening.

The Nines tournament will be held from the 14th to the 15th of this month at HBF Park in Perth.

[Source: Melbourne Storm]