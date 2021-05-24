Home

Rugby League

Kamikamica may return soon

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 28, 2022 12:01 pm
Tui Kamikamica

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica is on track to make his NRL return after the dismissal of his assault charge in Brisbane.

The 27-year-old has not played this season after police alleged he assaulted a 30-year-old woman outside a hotel in November last year.

He was stood down by the Storm after telling the club of his situation following a police investigation, almost a fortnight after the alleged incident.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica was cleared to return to training in December, but could not play due to the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy.

Kamikamica has played 55 NRL games and represented Fiji 12 times.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tonight with Broncos hosting Sharks at 9:50pm.

