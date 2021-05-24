Kamikamica may return soon

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica is on track to make his NRL return after the dismissal of his assault charge in Brisbane.

The 27-year-old has not played this season after police alleged he assaulted a 30-year-old woman outside a hotel in November last year.

He was stood down by the Storm after telling the club of his situation following a police investigation, almost a fortnight after the alleged incident.

Kamikamica was cleared to return to training in December, but could not play due to the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy.

Kamikamica has played 55 NRL games and represented Fiji 12 times.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tonight with Broncos hosting Sharks at 9:50pm.