Rugby League
Kamikamica may return soon
April 28, 2022 12:01 pm
Tui Kamikamica
Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica is on track to make his NRL return after the dismissal of his assault charge in Brisbane.
The 27-year-old has not played this season after police alleged he assaulted a 30-year-old woman outside a hotel in November last year.
He was stood down by the Storm after telling the club of his situation following a police investigation, almost a fortnight after the alleged incident.
Kamikamica was cleared to return to training in December, but could not play due to the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy.
Kamikamica has played 55 NRL games and represented Fiji 12 times.
Meanwhile, round eight starts tonight with Broncos hosting Sharks at 9:50pm.
