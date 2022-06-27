Kamikamica honored to be a Bati

Tui Kamikamica with the Fiji Bati side [Source: Fiji National Rugby League]

Donning the Fiji Bati jersey is always an honor for Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica.

Kamikamica was one of the many NRL players that featured for the Bati in their 24-14 loss to the Papua New Guinea Kumuls on Saturday night.

The Taveuni lad says like every other player, representing their country is a huge achievement.

“Just like very nation, it’s always an honor for me. I grew up in Fiji so my dream was to play for my country one day and to don this jumper is always an achievement for myself and the team as well.”

The former Queen Victoria School student is expected to make the final team for the Rugby League World Cup later this year in England.

He made his international debut in the 2016 against the Kumuls and made the World Cup team a year after.