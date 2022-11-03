Kamikamica back with the Bati

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica [Source: Supplied]

Vodafone Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica will return for the quarter-final clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Kamikamica returns from a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact during their 60-4 win over Italy.

Kamikamica will return to the front row.

Meanwhile, Apisai Koroisau will move to five-eight from hooker position.

Interim Coach Wise Kativerata says they need to keep a consistent energy throughout the match so switching the players around was necessary.

“Those two boys Sadrugu and Korbin Sims play a very aggressive style of football so that’s we need to counter New Zealand in the first 20 minutes and we got the two big props coming off the bench, we put King Vuniyayawa on the bench so when the two boys start, when they come off, we got two other big boys going in.”

Kativerata says New Zealand will come out strong and Bati will be ready for that challenge.

Returning to the team from injury is Ben Nakubuwai who is on the bench.

Bati will play New Zealand at 7:30am on Sunday.

Fiji Bati List:

Sunia Turuva

Maika Sivo

Kevin Naiqama

Semi Valemei

Vuate Karawalevu

Apisai Koroisau

Brandon Wakeham

Korbin Sims

Penioni Tagituimua

Tui Kamikamica

Viliame Kikau

Joshua Wong

Taniela Sadrugu.

Interchange: Henry Raiwalui, King Vuniyayawa, Nakubuwai, Lamar Manuel-Liolevave.

Reserve: Vulimaijapani.