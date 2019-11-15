Kalabu Secondary school makes quarter-finals for the first time

Kalabu Secondary School under 17 will for the first time competing in the Fiji Secondary School South/Eastern zone rugby league quarter-finals.

PEMAC teacher Ethelwene Mariana says it is a special moment for the school in their debut year.

“This is our first time into the league and it was initiated by our principal. Coming from a small school, it is a good experience for our boys to experience what it’s like to be on the field and playing rugby league.”

The competition is not easy for the side but through the assistance and support of families, teachers and the school board, the players are able to take the field and get a feel of rugby league.

Kalabu will face under 17 defending champions Queen Victoria School in the quarter-final on Saturday at Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.