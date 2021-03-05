Kaiviti Silktails to face Blacktown Workers in first Ron Massey Cup

The Kaiviti Silktails will face Blacktown Workers in its inaugural Ron Massey Cup competition.

The Silktails first match will be played on the 20th of next Month at 3pm at Mascot Oval.

They will play 20 matches for the next 22 weeks in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

The Ron Massey Cup commences next week on Saturday which will be a bye weekend for the Silktails.

Fiji National Rugby League Chief Executive, Don Natabe, is calling on all Fijians in and around New South Wales to support the team this season.

The re-modified format sees the Ron Massey Cup representing the Central Conference, the Denton Engineering Cup representing the Northern Conference and the Illawarra Cup for the Southern Conference.

The winners of each conference and a wildcard team will then face off in semi-finals before the Grand Final at Bankwest Stadium on September 26th.

[Source: Fiji Bati.com]