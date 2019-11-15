Kaiviti Silktails rep to join French club

Kaiviti Silktails rep Ratu Jowasa Tubailagi will soon join a French rugby league club.

Tubailagi commonly known as Joe Drodrolagi will join the Carcassonne club which features in the French Elite One Championship.

Carcassonne is one of the most successful clubs in French rugby league, having won a total of eleven French rugby league championship titles.

Tubailagi will be the first foreign recruit of Carcassonne and the club is excited with his explosive profile, in fact, he can cover all the positions in the front package and can even evolve in the center.

He featured for the Fiji Prime Minister’s 13 team that played Australia in October last year.

Tubailagi also played for the Kaiviti Silktails , Western Suburbs Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup in Australia, represented Nadi Aviators in the Melanesian Cup and Nabua Broncos in the Vodafone Cup.

