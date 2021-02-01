Kaiviti Silktails records first win in Ron Massey Cup

The Kaiviti Silktails continue to display impressive performance after recording their first win against Glebe Dirty Reds at Mascot Oval in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Defensively both sides came out firing, however, Glebe Dirty Reds made an unforced error which gifted Silktails attacking field position early in the game.

Ratu Vasuturaga went across for the first try of the game down the left edge and the conversion was successful by five-eighth Waisale Nayavucere.

Article continues after advertisement

In the 14th minute, a terrific kick by Silktails’s halfback Penioni Tagituimua saw centre Tomasi Vanicagi go over in the corner. The conversion was successful to give them a 12-nil lead.

The Dirty Reds started to build pressure off the back of a repeat set and a strong run from fullback Honeti Tua saw him cross the line to give his side their first points of the match. The conversion was successful by five-eighth Manaia Rudolph.

The Fiji outfit stayed in the arm wrestle and hooker Api Lutumawi was able to push over the line and Nayavucere was again able to add the two points.

Glebe responded after receiving six again in the next set and Tom Caughlan was able to capitalise by forcing his way over, bringing the score to 18-10 at halftime.

The Silktails soon found themselves in attacking field position off the back of a linebreak and with all the momentum, Samuel Daveta was able to finish the job and crash over in the 41st minute.

Nayavucere was again successful with the boot and the Silktails led 24-10.

Glebe hit back next through Tyla Tamou after he finished off some slick ball movement and kept his side within striking distance. Rudolph added the two points bringing the score to 24-16.

After being awarded a penalty, the Silktails opted to take the two points and Nayavucere extended the lead to 26-16.

Tomasi Vakadrunu was next in to score for the Silktails after Ratu Vasuturage streaked away downfield, beating several defenders and Vakadrunu finished the job. A successful conversion put the Silktails up by 16 with 8 minutes remaining.

Despite having the game all wrapped up, the Silktails kept the pressure on and Pio Seci was able to crash over in the 78th minute, finishing off a dominant 36-16 victory and giving the Fiji outfit their first win in 2021.

Kaiviti Silktails will play their next match against WS Magpies next on Saturday at 5pm in Lidcombe Oval, Sydney.