Rugby League

Kaiviti Silktails receive huge boost

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 27, 2020 5:03 pm
Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes [second from left] during his visit to the Silktails headquarters in Lautoka. [Source: Twitter]

COVID-19 may have derailed the Kaiviti Silktail’s inaugural season, but the Australian Government has pledged to support the team to come back even stronger in 2021.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, announced the support today during a visit to the Silktails headquarters in Lautoka.

“We have agreed to redirect the money we would have spent on travel this year to a range of activities including upgrading this center, retaining key staff, establishing a training center in Sigatoka, support local competition and helping the side secure a spot in the 2021 Ron Massey Cup.”

Feakes says it was sad to see the Silktails season cut so short after such a promising start but he is pleased that they can help the team to get through this period and come back even better next year.

The total amount of support pledged today is $560,000.

