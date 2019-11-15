Kaiviti Silktails pulls out of Ron Massey Cup

The Kaiviti Silktails will not feature in the rest of the Ron Massey Cup competition this season.

This means the Silktails debut win against the Wolves in Lautoka in March was their first and last game of the season.

New Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama confirms financial challenges denied them the chance to complete the season considering the COVID-19 crisis.

“In regards to New South Wales Cup over there which is their reserve grade and all their junior football that’s all been cancelled for the year so we heard nothing in regards to that but even if that does go forward we won’t take part in the Ron Massey Cup again this year just for that reason funds and money was lost during this period so our focus now is the pathways program”.

Naiqama adds their focus now is building the game and building the pathways program before they have the trials for next year.

Meanwhile, in round four of NRL this week, the Roosters play the Broncos tomorrow and there will be two games on Friday with the Panthers hosting the Warriors and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs.

On Saturday, the Eels meet the Sea Eagles and Cowboys face the Sharks while on Sunday the Raiders take on the Knights and Titans host West Tigers.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game on Saturday and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of the Broncos and Roosters game on Thursday will be aired at 9pm on Friday.