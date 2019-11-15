Kaiviti Silktails players will still be paid

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league players will be well looked after in the next few weeks after dispersing last week prior to the lockdown in Lautoka.

The Silktails players have been given training programs and will be on their own for quite some time before they assemble again once the government fives the green light.

But Fiji National Rugby League Interim Chief Executive Don Natabe says as the players are contracted they will be paid even though there are restrictions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been reassured that the payments that are due to them have been paid up till the end of this month and whatever lies beyond that is something the management of the Silktails are going to relook at and of course they’ll make sure that there is something that will take care of the players”.

Natabe adds the Silktails are expected to return to camp on the May 1st if the situation improves in Fiji.