Kaiviti Silktails officially recognized as Fijian club

The Fiji National Rugby League officially handed over affiliation instruments to the Kaiviti Silktails which means that they will now be recognized as a club in Fiji.

Handing over the Affiliation provisions today is the chairman of the FNRL and RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto.

Naupoto commended the Kaiviti Silktails board for being a medium to provide local players with a chance to play at an international level which will help the growth of players in the country.

“Jackie on behalf of the Fiji rugby league I wish the Kaiviti Silktails all the best. Thank you for the idea of forming the Silktails and all the work that you have done to the Silktails to be part of the Ron Massey Cup competition in New South Wales. This is good for them as players and good for them for rugby league as a whole. As we look forward to the world cup that is coming up in 2021 and 2025”

The Kaiviti Silktails will have their first international encounter against the Hela Wigmen next weekend in the Melanesian Cup at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.