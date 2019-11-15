Kaiviti Silktails need more test matches to catch up: Costin

The Kaiviti Silktails need more test matches to catch up to the standards of New South Wales rugby league clubs.

Going into their second phase of preseason training, Head Coach Brandon Costin says this level of exposure is instrumental in getting players in good shape before the Ron Massey Cup.

“Things that we’ve been really concentrating on are our strength and our fitness. Now we’re really trying to compete with these New South Wales-based sides that train professionally. These players have been brought up in rugby league along with strength and conditioning programs since they were about 14-15. We’re really trying to play a little bit of catch up in relation to our strength and fitness.”

Costin adds the trial matches against the PNG Wigmen on the 29th of this month will be an opportunity to test their combinations after 2 months of almost daily training.

The Sikltails will also play local clubs in the Vodafone Trophy challenge.