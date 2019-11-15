Kaiviti Silktails gear up for Ron Massey Cup competition

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league side is not wasting any time as they gear up for the Ron Massey Cup competition in March.

With phase two of preparations underway, Silktails High-Performance Trainer Tom Watkins says the players are meeting their training criteria.

“We’ve had a pretty tough start to the week this week but it’s really pleasing to see that all the boys have obviously been working in the off-season. They’ve come back in good shape and it’s really pleasing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Looking to make an impact in the Ron Massey Cup competition in two months’ time, Watkins adds players must follow strict training guidelines.

The Silktails will play a total of 20 games in the Ron Massey Cup competition with their 10 home games to be played in Lautoka’s Churchill Park.