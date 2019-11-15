Rugby League
Johnston shapes for No.1 return as Mitchell waits on MRC
NRL
July 10, 2020 11:55 pm
Rabbitohs count the cost of their hard-fought 18-10 win over Wests Tigers. [Source: NRL]
Mitchell was placed on report for a high shot on Luke Garner as the Tigers mounted a late fightback and may also have to answer over a swinging arm on Josh Reynolds off-the-ball in the opening minutes.
The South Sydney star took issue with Reynolds kicking wildly at a ball and collecting teammate Campbell Graham in the head, with Mitchell then running in and hitting the Tigers five-eighth on the chin.
Souths play Newcastle next Saturday night and are already expected to be without prop Liam Knight after he suffered a sprained ankle during the warm-up.
