Johnston shapes for No.1 return as Mitchell waits on MRC

Rabbitohs count the cost of their hard-fought 18-10 win over Wests Tigers.

Mitchell was placed on report for a high shot on Luke Garner as the Tigers mounted a late fightback and may also have to answer over a swinging arm on Josh Reynolds off-the-ball in the opening minutes.

The South Sydney star took issue with Reynolds kicking wildly at a ball and collecting teammate Campbell Graham in the head, with Mitchell then running in and hitting the Tigers five-eighth on the chin.

Souths play Newcastle next Saturday night and are already expected to be without prop Liam Knight after he suffered a sprained ankle during the warm-up.