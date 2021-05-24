Johnston eyes second NRL title

Rabbitohs speedster Alex Johnston is one of three players still at the club from their premiership-winning 2014 season.

Speaking to nrl.com, he says, unlike the past three preliminary finals campaigns, the belief in this year’s squad is like their last title triumph.

Johnston starred on the wing for the Bunnies in his rookie season in 2014 and seven years later he’s now a leader at the club.

Last week’s 16-10 upset win over the Panthers was a breakthrough effort from the bunnies and earned them their first week off in a finals series since their last grand final appearance.

The Rabbitohs will play either the Sea Eagles or Roosters in week three as they eye their second grand final in 50 years.

Looking at the NRL week two finals, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday.

The Eels face Panthers at 9:50pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Whoever wins this match will meet defending champions, Melbourne Storm next week in the preliminary final.

[Source:nrl.com]