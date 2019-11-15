Johnson puts Warriors to the sword in Sharks' 68-point turnaround

Shaun Johnson and the Sharks bounced back from last week’s huge loss to Penrith with a breezy 46-10 win over a lacklustre Warriors outfit at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The match was a virtual training run for the Cronulla five-eighth, who scored one try and set up two more, while the middle forwards rolled far too easily through their Warriors counterparts.

The win would have put them them back inside the top eight ahead of the Rabbitohs but for a late try to the Warriors in the dying seconds. They are one of four teams with a 5-5 record but sit ninth on percentages.

The danger signs were there early when impressive prop Braden Hamlin-Uele strolled through some non-existent middle defence and Will Kennedy finished off a slick scrum play to make it 12-0 after 10 minutes.

Ronaldo Mulitalo and Shaun Johnson with a brilliant touchdown joined the first half try-scoring list while Jesse Ramein and Sione Katoa produced second-half doubles.

Match: Warriors v Sharks

Scott Sorensen (knee) and Patrick Herbert (HIA) were each injured in the first half while Blake Green was sin-binned for a professional foul in the second.

After losing in round nine to the tune of 56-24, the Sharks never looked like losing as they ran out 46-10 winners.