Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry working on plans for students|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus|Suva nurse tests positive as four new cases emerge|No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong|Contact tracing begins for Raiwaqa case|Tough choices needed: WHO|All non-essential businesses urged to close|Non-COVID Field Hospital for Lautoka|Community likely source of Lautoka Hospital outbreak|Education Ministry assists students of Adi Maopa Secondary School|Arrests can now be made for no physical distancing|Current virus will rattle any nation|Fatigue concerns for frontline workers|Export market on a volatile trend|More Fijians in containment zones seek support services|Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Jersey Flegg debut for Karawalevu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 4:26 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

Kaiviti Silktails youngster Vuate Karawalevu will play two games tomorrow.

He will first feature for the Silktails against Ryde-Eastwood Hawks before making his Jersey Flegg debut for the Roosters.

Jersey Flegg is a junior rugby league competition played in New South Wales, contested among teams made up of players aged 21 or under.

Article continues after advertisement

Since Karawalevu is starting at centre for the Silktails, the Junior Roosters have named the former Naitasiri fullback on the bench for its match against the Eels tomorrow.

It’s another milestone for the 20-year-old Karawalevu, who is in his first season of Rugby League after swapping codes from rugby when he joined the Silktail’s Elite Development Pathway program late last year.

Karawalevu has been a stand-out for the Silktails, scoring three tries in his six games so far on top of a hat-trick in a pre-season trial against the Mascot Jets.

Kaiviti Silktails CEO Steve Driscoll said the jump between Ron Massey Cup and Jersey Flegg was not a massive one and Karawalevu had been having sessions with the Roosters under 21s side to get to know his teammates.

The Roosters and Silktails have an agreement for 2021, which began with several opposed sessions together as well as allowing younger members of the Fijian team an opportunity to play Jersey Flegg.

The Roosters-Eels match kicks off at 7.30pm tomorrow while the Silktails play Hawks at 5pm.

[Source:NSWRL]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.