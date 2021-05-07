Jersey Flegg debut for Karawalevu

Kaiviti Silktails youngster Vuate Karawalevu will play two games tomorrow.

He will first feature for the Silktails against Ryde-Eastwood Hawks before making his Jersey Flegg debut for the Roosters.

Jersey Flegg is a junior rugby league competition played in New South Wales, contested among teams made up of players aged 21 or under.

Since Karawalevu is starting at centre for the Silktails, the Junior Roosters have named the former Naitasiri fullback on the bench for its match against the Eels tomorrow.

It’s another milestone for the 20-year-old Karawalevu, who is in his first season of Rugby League after swapping codes from rugby when he joined the Silktail’s Elite Development Pathway program late last year.

Karawalevu has been a stand-out for the Silktails, scoring three tries in his six games so far on top of a hat-trick in a pre-season trial against the Mascot Jets.

Kaiviti Silktails CEO Steve Driscoll said the jump between Ron Massey Cup and Jersey Flegg was not a massive one and Karawalevu had been having sessions with the Roosters under 21s side to get to know his teammates.

The Roosters and Silktails have an agreement for 2021, which began with several opposed sessions together as well as allowing younger members of the Fijian team an opportunity to play Jersey Flegg.

The Roosters-Eels match kicks off at 7.30pm tomorrow while the Silktails play Hawks at 5pm.

[Source:NSWRL]