Jennings stood down from Rabbitohs clash

Michael Jennings has been stood down from tonight’s match against the Rabbitohs.

This is after the Eels centre tested positive for substances including Ligandrol and Ibutamoren which are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.

Jennings has been provisionally suspended by the NRL and is stooped from their ongoing training or playing responsibilities while the process runs its course.

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Jennings now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analyzed.

The Eels takes on the Rabbitohs at 8.50 tonight and the winner will face the Panthers in week three of the preliminary finals.

You can watch the Eels/Rabbitohs clash on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL.com]