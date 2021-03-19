Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault

Former Fiji Bati Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Newcastle in 2018.

During the retrial at the NSW District Court, the court heard Hayne met the then-26-year-old at her house on the way back to Sydney from a buck’s weekend.

The Crown alleged Hayne sexually assaulted the woman in her bedroom while her mother was also in the house, causing two injuries in the process, before leaving.

Article continues after advertisement

But Hayne insisted all sexual activity was consensual and that he was apologetic about the injuries, which were accidental and not inflicted recklessly.

The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

It took the jury three days to find Hayne guilty of the two alternate counts, which were sexual assault without the circumstances of aggravation by inflicting actual bodily harm.