Jarryd Hayne faces 14 years in jail for sexual assault

NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has been told by a judge a jail sentence is “inevitable” after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle two-and-a-half years ago.

After three days of deliberating a jury on Monday afternoon found Hayne, 33, guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Hayne barely reacted as the verdict was read out by the jury, nodding twice and then looking over at a group of supporters.

The crown prosecution applied for Hayne to be taken into custody immediately, his barrister Richard Pontello SC successfully argued for him to be given bail on the condition he hand over a $50,000 surety.

Judge Helen Syme granted bail so that he could organize accommodation for his family and for psychological reports to be completed.

He is facing a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in jail.

[Source: Fox Sports]