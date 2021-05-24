Jacob Saifiti return for Knights

Jacob Saifiti makes his return for the Knights in round five of the NRL.

The prop joins his brother Daniel Saifiti in the forwards.

Jacob will don the number eight jersey while Daniel is on number 10.

Knights take on the Sea Eagles tomorrow who will be missing the services of star Tom Trbojevic.

Trbojevic is sidelined for four weeks due to a knee injury.

Tomorrow’s match kicks-off at 9.50pm.

FBC Sports will air the Sharks vs Wests Tigers match live on Sunday at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]