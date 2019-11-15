Israel Folau courts more controversy

Israel Folau has courted more controversy by refusing to join teammates and opponents in taking a knee to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement in Super League’s return overnight.

The former Wallabies fullback’s Catalans side were hammered 34-6 by champions St Helens in the first match since the competition was halted due to the coronavirus in March.

However, the biggest talking point of the game came before kick-off when Folau remained standing while the 25 other players on the field and the referee, knelt briefly at Headingley.

The Black Lives Matters movement has grown around the world since the death of American George Floyd while being arrested in May.