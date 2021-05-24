Isaako makes shocking change

Jamayn Isaako has made a shocking signing with the Gold Coast Titans for the remained of the 2022 NRL season.

Isaako, who has played 77 NRL games since debuting with the Brisbane Broncos in 2017, will link up with the Titans immediately and play for Justin Holbrook’s side for the rest of the year starting his three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2023.

Canberra has back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera has signed a new three-year deal which ties him to the Green Machine until the end of 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Harawira-Naera joined the Raiders in 2020 from the Bulldogs and has racked up 16 games across the past two seasons.

The Warriors have announced the signing of Sea Eagles utility Dylan Walker on a three-year deal, commencing in 2023.

Walker, who has played 163 NRL games and scored 65 tries since his debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2013, will link up with the Warriors for the start of the 2023 season through to the end of 2025.

The Gold Coast Titans will face Canberra Raiders at 8.35pm on Saturday.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.