Rugby League

IRL threatens Australia and NZ rugby league

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 5:09 pm
The Australia Rugby League team

The International Rugby League may seek an injunction if New Zealand and Australia play any end-of- year tests.

IRL Chair Tony Grant told AAP that the Australian Rugby League Commission could face a legal fight.

Grant said any of those matches have to be sanctioned or get approval.

Article continues after advertisement

He also said if the World Cup was cancelled or postponed then that would be of potential.

Meanwhile, World Cup organisers will spend the next few days weighing up what to do with the global tournament after the withdrawals of the Kangaroos and Kiwis.

At this stage, the preferred option remains for the tournament to go ahead this year without the two top-ranked teams, with cancellation a more likely alternative than postponement.

Regardless, both Australia and New Zealand are hopeful they can play some international football this year after almost two years without a match.

