Iosefo Masi to make Cowboys debut

Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Baleiwairiki Masi is set to make his Cowboys debut on Saturday when they face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a trial match at Barlow Park.

Masi was named in the 22-man squad yesterday, and will line-up on the wing alongside Laitia Moceidreke, who is also of Fijian heritage.

Head Coach Todd Payten has selected a group made up of the Cowboys’ leading emerging talents and the top players from the club’s three Queensland Cup feeder teams – Northern Pride, Townsville Blackhawks, and Mackay Cutters.

Brendan Elliot will make his first appearance in Cowboys colours, partnering rookie Jordan Lipp in the centres.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6pm.