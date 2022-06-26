Interchange rotation for Maroons

[Source: The Guardian]

Maroons coach Billy Slater has admitted the loss of Reuben Cotter will force him to adjust his interchange rotation for the second State of Origin tonight.

Cotter played the full 80 minutes during his Origin debut, as Queensland came from behind to win 16-10 in the June 8 series opener.

The Cowboys forward made 51 tackles and carried the ball for 134 metres in 14 runs.

However, Cotter will miss Origin II after tearing his hamstring during the warm-up before last weekend’s match against the Sea Eagles.

He has been replaced in the front-row by Lindsay Collins.

Slater confirmed that he was planning to introduce Storm hooker Harry Grant into the game at about the 25 minute mark as he did in Origin I, with great success.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 9.50.

[Source: NRL.com]