Rugby League

Integrity Unit to investigate video of Eels player

NRL
April 21, 2021 2:10 pm
[Source: NRL]

The NRL Integrity Unit is investigating an incident involving a Parramatta player which the club says was filmed without his consent.

Parramatta issued a statement on Wednesday to say it was aware of a video of one their players filmed in a toilet cubicle with an unidentified woman.

An NRL spokesman confirmed the Integrity Unit was aware of the matter and was working with the club.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eels takes on the Broncos at 9:55pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, round seven of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Panthers hosting the Knights at 9:50pm.

