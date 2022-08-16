Injury worry for Latrell Mitchell

[File Photo]

Rugby league star and Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell failed to finish training yesterday and left the field with his right groin heavily iced.

The NRL reports he took no further part in training and with a short turn-around before Thursday night’s match against Viliame Kikau’s Panthers.

Mitchell is racing against time to be fit for the match.

Meanwhile, Manly winger Jason Saab suffered a suspected ACL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, after falling awkward while competing for a high ball in the second half.

Round 23 of the NRL starts on Thursday with Rabbitohs hosting Panthers at 9:50pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the match on FBC Sports channel at 6pm on Sunday.

However, the Storm and Broncos clash will air LIVE at 9:55pm on Friday.