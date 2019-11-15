Injury setback for NRL teams

Luckless Sharks fullback Matt Moylan is set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury in the first half against the Titans.

Moylan has had a history of hamstring injuries that have plagued his career since moving from the Panthers to the Sharks.

The Tigers also suffered a blow in their fiery clash with the Panthers when Luciano Leilua was knocked out cold by an accidental high shot from Apisai Koroisau.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Canberra is facing a middle forwards crisis after another two big men went down injured on Friday night at GIO Stadium.

Veteran Sia Soliola was taken to a hospital in the capital city to confirm suspicions of a facial fracture.

The Raiders confirmed on Saturday that Soliola has suffered a facial fracture and would meet a surgeon on Monday with an update on expected time on the sideline to be determined soon.

Today’s NRL match, the Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm but before that, the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.

[Source:FOX SPORTS]