Rugby League
Injury setback for NRL teams
Fox Sports
July 5, 2020 5:32 pm
Luckless Sharks fullback Matt Moylan is set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury in the first half against the Titans. [Source: Fox Sports]
Luckless Sharks fullback Matt Moylan is set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury in the first half against the Titans.
Moylan has had a history of hamstring injuries that have plagued his career since moving from the Panthers to the Sharks.
The Tigers also suffered a blow in their fiery clash with the Panthers when Luciano Leilua was knocked out cold by an accidental high shot from Apisai Koroisau.
Meanwhile, Canberra is facing a middle forwards crisis after another two big men went down injured on Friday night at GIO Stadium.
Veteran Sia Soliola was taken to a hospital in the capital city to confirm suspicions of a facial fracture.
The Raiders confirmed on Saturday that Soliola has suffered a facial fracture and would meet a surgeon on Monday with an update on expected time on the sideline to be determined soon.
Today’s NRL match, the Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm but before that, the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.
[Source:FOX SPORTS]