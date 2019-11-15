Home

Injury hit Raiders stun Roosters

NRL
July 17, 2020 12:12 am
The Canberra Raiders have produced a stunning second half to avenge last year’s grand final loss with a 24-20 win over the Roosters at the SCG

The Canberra Raiders have produced a stunning second half to avenge last year’s grand final loss with a 24-20 win over the Roosters at the SCG.

After a Brett Morris double had given the Roosters a 12-6 lead at the break, the Raiders took just three minutes to draw level when Jarrod Croker scored off a pinpoint Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad grubber.

The Croker try came on the back of a poor penalty conceded by Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton when he threw out a lazy arm and caught Jack Wighton high on kick pressure.

Crichton then won a penalty of his own when Josh Papalii was penalised for holding on too long and Flanagan landed the penalty to put the Roosters up 14-12.

A try to scheming No.7 George Williams gave Canberra the lead soon after but the Roosters returned serve through Matt Ikuvalu off a freakish Josh Morris offload.

Down by two with 14 minutes to play the Raiders again hit back when Papalii surged through some woeful Roosters defence to give Ricky Stuart’s team a 24-20 lead.

The try was laid on by bench hooker Tom Starling who had a big impact both in defence and attack.

Given the absence of inspirational hooker Josh Hodgson and the fact they only had a five-day turnaround the win ranks as one of the Raiders’ bravest in recent years.

