Injury concerns for Panthers

The Panthers are hoping that three of their key players who are injured at the moment will be cleared for the grand final against the Rabbitohs next weekend.

Props Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris and Tevita Pangai Jnr are nursing injuries for Penrith.

Team trainer Pete Green told nrl.com that Leota had “partly reaggravated” a calf injury in last week’s win over the Eels, leading to his withdrawal from yesterday’s preliminary final win against the Storm.

LOUD AND PROUD 🎶 We’re singing our way past the Storm and into another Grand Final 👏🏽#pantherpride pic.twitter.com/e2OjS81GNz — Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) September 25, 2021

However, Fisher-Harris and Tevita Pangai suffered knee injuries during the win over the Storm and are under a cloud heading into next Sunday’s decider.

The NRL final will be held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 8:30pm next Sunday.