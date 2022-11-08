Injury concerns for Australia ahead of RLWC semifinal

[Source: Australian Kangaroos/ Facebook]

The Australian Kangaroos look set to welcome back their captain James Tedesco in their Rugby League World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on Sunday.

Tedesco took no part in the second half of the quarter-final win over Lebanon after copping a cork above his knee in the first half.

He spent the second half on the sideline with an ice pack on his leg but coach Mal Meninga says that it was purely precautionary.

Former Fiji Bati forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard is the other player in doubt due to injury.

RCG missed the Lebanon match after picking up the injury in the 11th minute against Italy and was ruled out of the quarter-final.

Australia takes on New Zealand at 7:45am on Saturday while Samoa faces England at 2:30am on Sunday.